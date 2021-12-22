Talent hunt| Big surge in demand for digital skills: Quess

The top five digital skill domains in demand in Sept-Oct-Nov 2021 are testing, data analytics, Java, platform technologies and cloud infrastructure

Upskilling across industries has been a strategy adopted by companies over the last year to bridge the emerging skill gap in India. Data from Quess, a leading business solutions provider, reveals that the demand for talent with digital skills such as testing, platform technologies, Java technologies, cloud infrastructure technologies, and data analytics, among others, has seen a surge since last quarter. Although growth in demand has risen in absolute numbers, the rate of increase from June-July-August 2021 has been steady. Nevertheless, the skill-mix contributing the highest demand continues to be volatile.

The search for top tech talent this year has unfurled into an unprecedented battle, reflecting the accelerated adoption of digital business models in organisations industry-wide. Technology giants as well as startups are witnessing double-digit growth and are ramping up their teams by employing more people than ever before, to combat rising attrition and meet their manpower needs. Staffing and recruitment firms are in great demand as organisations seek to fulfil their manpower mandates of resources with niche and super-niche tech skill sets.



As per a report by market intelligence firm UnearthInsight, India’s IT services industry is likely to see a gross employee addition of around 450,000 in the second half of FY22. To service this workforce pipeline, unique talent solutions are being devised to ensure shorter time-to-hire and greater cost optimisation.



The top five digital skill domains in demand in Sept-Oct-Nov 2021 are testing, platform technologies, Java, cloud infrastructure, and data analytics. In Sept-Oct-Nov 2021, the role of testing has seen 18% increase in the total number of open positions, compared to Jun-Jul-Aug 2021, bringing it to the top of the list for digital skills in demand. Platform technologies come in at the second highest position in demanded roles, with a small decrease in demand from the previous time period. Similarly, Java technologies continue to be in the top five list and exponential growth in demand for roles in cloud infra (131%) and data analytics (454%) has been witnessed.



Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing commented, “As the great resignation moves towards a great migration, the talent market will undergo a great deal of changes. With the slow opening of borders, we expect to see more opportunities arising in Tier 2 cites. Talent may also leave the country, as international borders open and give way to lucrative offers. However, with Omicron playing spoilsport, the industry’s back-to-office plans have been foiled.”