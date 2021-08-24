Take care of your employees, and everything will take care of itself: Vijay Yalamanchili, Founder & CEO, Keka Technologies

'When an organization grows, its workforce plays the most significant role in that journey. That's why HR processes become important. '

The HR personal is key to the policy formation, development, and execution of any organisation. The key guidelines, principles, policies are all formulated by the HR team in line with the company’s ideology, vision, and mission. Here come HRMS providers that offer end-to-end solutions. From automation of people processes to creating an engaged and driven culture, they help your teams to adapt, evolve, and scale by working more effectively.

An automated HR solution automates HR processes to create an engaged and driven culture. It is all you need to build a great company.

Automated HR softwares are a perfect option for businesses and organizations that are looking to graduate from old-fashioned, traditional workforce management practices. Everything is data-driven which helps organizations make smarter decisions. Apart from payroll, even modules like Performance Management, Timesheet, ATS are covered. Employees want everything at their fingertips. Manually, it’s not possible. Automated HR solutions can help you do this and keep `employee experience’ at the core of progress plans. In conversation with the Financial Express Online Vijay Yalamanchili, Founder & CEO, Keka Technologies talks about HRMS, HR strategies and more. Excerpts:

How do you define Keka as a performance management provider?

Keka means ‘Awesome’. Its performance management system is made for your people, by people like you, who care for people in their organization. Keka’s performance management system monitors, analyzes, tracks, and evaluates employee performance in real-time. A PMS that ensures goals aren’t just set, but also achieved. What more? You can connect with your remote employees through 1:1 meetings, share feedback instantly, set goals and achieve them with the help of 360 feedback, performance reviews, and more. Lastly, powerful analytics drive up the productivity of your employees, not their dissatisfaction levels.

What is the importance of automated HR solutions?

Today, if any business wants to thrive, massive efforts need to be put into supporting and nurturing the workforce. All employees desire streamlined processes. They want everything at their fingertips and want it now. Manually, it isn’t possible. HR tech can help you do this and keep `employee experience’ at the core of progress plans.

For example, employees are joining from remote locations. Do you really expect them to physically travel thousands of kilometers for the onboarding process? Remote onboarding can save everyone time and money.

HR tech is an enabler of newer possibilities for organizations in 2021.

Why are business-driven HR strategies important?

The pandemic has shifted focus towards ’employee wellbeing.’ Organizations that have taken care of their employees have come out stronger on the other side. Those that haven’t done that have perished.

Nowadays, businesses are looking for scalable solutions. For example, when the pandemic happened, remote work suddenly became the norm. A lot of organizations weren’t prepared for it. Like no attendance system in place, no tracking solutions, no performance management strategy, not even an option to onboard employees remotely.

To solve individual challenges, we built custom solutions. Biometric attendance, 100% remote onboarding, paperless documentation are a few of those solutions that we’ve implemented for our customers.

End of the day, whatever the industry, adaptability is the key. If a solution isn’t good enough for the existing problems, then any business will be doomed. Adaptability and scalability drive us on the path of sustainable growth, that’s why business driven HR strategies are important.

How can you claim that HR initiatives help in keeping employees’ productivity high? Today, every organization’s entire focus is on outcomes and performance. HR initiatives will help you check the level of goal alignment in the company. If things aren’t working, then goal-setting methodologies like OKR, 4DX, SMART, etc., will align all goals and stakeholders in one single direction. Vijay Yalamanchili, Founder & CEO, Keka Technologies For example, let’s say your sales department is doing well at work. But one of the members is struggling to achieve his objectives. Here, a manager can check in through a One-on-One meeting to help that employee solve challenges. Another example can be of an organization having a large number of daily workers. They will have random shifts, and also their overtime periods will vary. Here, shift management becomes the key. Instead of entering this information manually on a register and spending hours in the process, an HRMS will instantly give you all this information. Most of the industries have changed widely during the Covid outbreak, what do you think? How much has it changed your industry? Ever since the pandemic happened, remote culture has become a part of our lives. Everything is outcome-driven. That’s what most organizations are focused on: Improving the ‘Work from Home’ experience of their employees. No wonder that the rate of adopting automation through the likes of solutions such as Keka has increased rapidly. It helps people focus on the strategic side of the business instead of spending hours on manual tasks. Startups are focusing on HR solutions right at the time of inception, why? All startups are hungry for top-notch talent. They require energetic employees that can get results, solve challenges and take the organization to the next level. But hiring talent isn’t the last step. Building a culture to motivate employees to stay is a far tougher challenge. One, which needs efficient HR processes in place. Without HR, a company won’t have the talent. Without that, the company will stop functioning. That’s why startups are focusing on HR solutions. They want to maximize the potential of every individual at the organization.