Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple vacancies | Check salary, last date here

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019!

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019: Invitations have been invited by the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi for recruitment to several Court Assistant posts. Candidates who are interested in the posts on offer can visit the official website now to check details and send the applications before the last date. It is to be noted that the applications sent after the last date will note be accepted and their candidature will stand cancelled. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019: Important date

Last date for submission of application – October 14, 2019

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019: Post details

Court Assistant (Technical Assistant-cum-Programmer) – 8 posts

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019: Salary

Pay Level 7 of Pay matrix with initial basic pay of Rs 44,900/-

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Candidates interested in the posts should be above the age of 18 years and below 30 years. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-servicemen candidates.

Candidates interested in the posts should be above the age of 18 years and below 30 years. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-servicemen candidates. Educational Qualification –

Candidates should have a Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science/Information Technology degree from a recognised university and 3 years of experience in the field of computerisation.

OR

Master’s degree in Computer Application/MSc in Computer Science from a recognised university and 3 years of experience in the field of computerisation.

OR

BSc in Computer Science/BCA with first Class or at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised university and 4 years of experience in the field of computerisation.

OR

Degree in Law from a recognised university will be preferred and considered as an additional qualification.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019: Scheme of Examination

Candidates who register for the recruitment process will have to go through the following steps in order to be selected for the posts on offer –

1. Written (Objective type) Test comprising of questions relating to General English, General Awareness, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude

2. Objective Type Technical Aptitude Test

3. Practical Aptitude Test

4. Interview

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who fulfill the prescribed qualification, experience can send their filled applications as per the prescribed performa along with all the relevant documents. The applications have to be sent in a sealed cover indicating Application for the post of ‘Court Assistant (Technical Assistant-cum-Programmer).’ It should be addressed to Registrar (Admn.I), Supreme Court of India, Tilak marg, New Delhi-110201. Candidates need to make sure that the application reach the given address on or before October 14, 2019. It is to be noted that no TA/DA will be payable to the candidates for appearing in the examination/interview.