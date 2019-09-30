Students must do one semester of community field job

He also called for one community field work semester for students, creation of a national academic credit bank and monitoring of research to maintain quality.
The vice-chairman of University Grants Commission, Bhushan Patwardhan, has stressed upon the need for encouraging efforts of the private sector in the field of higher education. In his keynote address at the 10th anniversary of the OP Jindal Global University at Sonipat, Haryana, he said one must not see whether an institute is public or private, but whether it is being run on not-for-profit basis. He also called for one community field work semester for students, creation of a national academic credit bank and monitoring of research to maintain quality.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.