Students must do one semester of community field job

The vice-chairman of University Grants Commission, Bhushan Patwardhan, has stressed upon the need for encouraging efforts of the private sector in the field of higher education. In his keynote address at the 10th anniversary of the OP Jindal Global University at Sonipat, Haryana, he said one must not see whether an institute is public or private, but whether it is being run on not-for-profit basis. He also called for one community field work semester for students, creation of a national academic credit bank and monitoring of research to maintain quality.