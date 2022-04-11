Step by Step guide on migrating to Canada with family

Because Canada is the most important source country for new immigrants, there are numerous ways to apply for permanent residence in Canada. In addition, as Canada recovers economically from the coronavirus pandemic, immigration is likely to become more important than ever.

The federal government announced in its most recent immigration levels plan that it intends to welcome more than 1.2 million new permanent residents between 2021 and 2023, with annual numbers exceeding 400,000.

This step-by-step guide will walk you through everything you need to know and understand in order to apply for permanent residence in Canada.

Step 1: Locate your NOC (National Occupational Classification)

To be eligible, you must first ensure that your work experience, as defined by the NOC system, is Express Entry-eligible. Learn how to find the correct NOC that matches your current and/or previous work experience in this article (s). You will also be able to verify your Express Entry eligibility by checking the Skill Type or Level (0, A, B, C, or D) of your NOC.

Step 2: Obtaining an Evaluation of Your Educational Credentials (ECA)

You must have your foreign (non-Canadian) educational credential evaluated by one of the IRCC-approved third parties.

Step 3: Take your English language test

To be eligible for any of the three Express Entry programs, you must take an English test and score a certain number of points.

Step 4: Determine your Express Entry eligibility

Each of the three economic immigration programs has eligibility requirements under Express Entry. You must ensure that you are eligible for at least one of the three programs.

Step 5: Determine your CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) score

The next step is to learn how to calculate your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score. This score is used to place you in the Express Entry pool.

Step 6: Joining the Express Entry Pool

After passing your language exam(s) and receiving your ECA (if your credential is not Canadian), you must verify your eligibility using the Come to Canada Tool and then create your Express Entry profile in order to be considered in the pool of applicants.

Step 7: Receiving an Application Invitation (ITA)

If you have a sufficient number of CRS points, you will be sent an Invitation to Apply (ITA). You will have 60 days to complete any additional forms and submit any supporting documentation.

Step 8: Document Checklist: Suggestions and Advice

You must upload the requested supporting documents after receiving your Invitation to Apply (ITA). Prepare ahead of time to ensure that you will not encounter any difficulties in gathering them.

Examine the specifics of each required document and who is responsible for uploading it: you, your spouse/partner, and/or your dependent children. Determine which electronic format each document must be in and how the documents must be organized

Step 9: From the Acknowledgement of Receipt (AoR) to the Passport Request (PPR)

After submitting your documents, learn about the application approval process and the various updates that will give you an idea of where your application is at.

Learn how much it will cost you to submit your application, how to interpret your status update table in your Express Entry profile, and how your application is processed.

Step 10: Plan your arrival in Canada

Check out before landing to learn everything there is to know about Canada, its major cities, its healthcare and education systems, a to-do list to get ready for the big move, how to bring your pet, and so on.