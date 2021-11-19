State Bank of India Recruitment: SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2021 result out, selected candidates to appear for LPT — check details

The selected candidates will be posted to different bank branches across the country in tune with their stated preference.

State Bank of India Clerk Mains Exam 2021: Results for State Bank of India’s Clerk Mains exam result have been released by the bank. SBI has released the result of the Clerk Mains exam that was conducted across different centres across the country between October 1 and October 17 last month. Students who had qualified in the SBI Clerk Preliminary exam had appeared for the Mains exam conducted last month. The bank has released the official result on its official website sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates who had appeared in the Mains Exam can check their result by logging in on the official website of the bank and checking their result in the careers section.

It is pertinent to note that the final process of selection has not yet concluded as the candidates who have also cleared the Mains Exam will now have to appear in the Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and clear the test successfully to finally secure their job. It is also to be noted that all candidates will not have to go through the LPT stage as the candidates who studied the same language in their High School or Intermediate will be exempt from appearing in the test. Soon after the LPT test has been conducted for a section of students, the final selection list will be released by the State Bank of India and all the successful candidates will be recruited as Junior Associates in the bank.

How to check SBI Clerk Mains 2021 result?

1. Candidates need to visit the official website of the bank-sbi.co.in

2. Candidates will then have to go to the section named ‘career’ on the same website.

3. A new page will pop up after the candidates have clicked on the careers option on which candidates will have to look for the link to the SBI junior associate Mains exam result link.

4. A compiled pdf document mentioning the roll number of all the selected candidates has been uploaded on the website and candidates can download the same from the same link.

5. Candidates will then need to tally their roll number with the pdf document and check if their roll number is mentioned in the selected candidates list or not.

A total of 5000 clerks or junior associates will be recruited by India’s largest public lender through this process. The selected candidates will be posted to different bank branches across the country in tune with their stated preference.