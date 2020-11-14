State Bank of India Recruitment 2020: SBI to recruit 2000 POs — check salary, last date, eligibility details

State Bank of India (SBI)has opened up its recruitment process as a festive bonanza for its potential bankers. (PTI Image)

The State Bank of India (SBI)has opened up its recruitment process as a festive bonanza for its potential bankers. The public sector bank will be hiring personnel in the post of Probationary Officer (PO)The application process will begin on Diwali, November 14. Candidates can fill applications latest by December 4. The online preliminary exams will be held for four days at various centres starting with December 31. The last day of the exam falls on January 5.

The SBI latest recruitment drive will fill 2000 positions. 200 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to EWS or Economic Weaker Section of the society. There will be three rounds of selections, the prelims, mains and final interview round. Candidates can also opt for pre-exam training.

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the role should have a minimum qualification of graduation. Those appearing for the final semester of bachelor’s degree programme can also apply but have to produce proof of their examination on or before December 31 so the candidates whose results or exams are pending due to pandemic can apply.

Age-wise candidates should be at least 21 years and not more than 30 as on April 04, 2020. There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

The maximum number of chances for general candidates is four. EWS and OBC category candidates have 7 chances and there’s no restriction for SC/ST candidates.

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern

For the prelims, candidates will be accessed on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The sectional cut-offs have been removed. The online exam will run for one hour for a total of 100 marks.

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Salary

As per the latest notice, the starting basic pay for SBI Probationary Officers is Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. Candidates are eligible for various benefits like DA, CCA, HRD. Candidates also have to serve a bond of two years with the bank.