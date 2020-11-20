State Bank of India Recruitment 2020: SBI invites applications for 8,500 posts — check eligibility, salary details

(Representational image)

State Bank of India Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 8,500 apprentice posts. The online process for hiring apprentices has begun and the application process will end on December 10. The applicants are advised to log onto sbi.co.in to check the details and apply for the SBI apprentice jobs.

Under the intake, SBI will hire and train 8,500 apprentices. Indian Express reports that the hiring will be on the basis of a written online test.

Here are some of the salient points of the SBI jobs advertisement:

1) Number of vacancies: 8,500.

2) Last date of Application: December 10, 2020.

3) Likely date of written exam: January 2021 (no exact date announced as of now).

4) Mode of recruitment:

a) Online written exam;

b) followed by a test of the language of the state the applicant belongs to; and,

c) Medical examination.

5) Employment tenure: 3 years. During the tenure the SBI apprentices will be required to qualify in the exam of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) through the ‘distance learning’ format.

6) SBI Apprentice Exam pattern: Following four tests of 15 mins and 25 questions each, with a total duration of 1 hour and 100 maximum marks.

a) General/Financial Awareness Test – 25 questions – 25 marks – 15 mins duration.

b) General English – 25 questions – 25 marks – 15 mins duration.

c) Quantitative Aptitude – 25 questions – 25 marks – 15 mins duration.

d) Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude – 25 questions – 25 marks – 15 mins duration.

7) SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility:

a) Minimum age: 20 years (as of October 31, 2020; relaxations as per government rules).

b) Maximum age: 28 years (as of October 31, 2020; relaxations as per government rules).

8) Education requirement: Applicants must hold a graduate level degree.

9) SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Fee: Application fee of Rs 300, exempted for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

10) SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Salary: The IE report states that those candidates hired as SBI Apprentice will receive Rs 15,000 per month during first year; Rs 16,500 per month during second year; and Rs 19,000 per month during the third year. The apprentices will not be eligible for other allowances.