  • MORE MARKET STATS

State Bank of India Recruitment 2020: SBI invites applications for 8,500 posts — check eligibility, salary details

By: |
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 9:31 PM

The online process for hiring apprentices has begun and the application process will end on December 10. The applicants are advised to log onto sbi.co.in to check the details and apply for the SBI apprentice jobs.

(Representational image)

State Bank of India Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 8,500 apprentice posts. The online process for hiring apprentices has begun and the application process will end on December 10. The applicants are advised to log onto sbi.co.in to check the details and apply for the SBI apprentice jobs.

Under the intake, SBI will hire and train 8,500 apprentices. Indian Express reports that the hiring will be on the basis of a written online test.

Related News

Here are some of the salient points of the SBI jobs advertisement:

1) Number of vacancies: 8,500.

2) Last date of Application: December 10, 2020.

3) Likely date of written exam: January 2021 (no exact date announced as of now).

4) Mode of recruitment:
a) Online written exam;
b) followed by a test of the language of the state the applicant belongs to; and,
c) Medical examination.

5) Employment tenure: 3 years. During the tenure the SBI apprentices will be required to qualify in the exam of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) through the ‘distance learning’ format.

6) SBI Apprentice Exam pattern: Following four tests of 15 mins and 25 questions each, with a total duration of 1 hour and 100 maximum marks.
a) General/Financial Awareness Test – 25 questions – 25 marks – 15 mins duration.
b) General English – 25 questions – 25 marks – 15 mins duration.
c) Quantitative Aptitude – 25 questions – 25 marks – 15 mins duration.
d) Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude – 25 questions – 25 marks – 15 mins duration.

7) SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility:
a) Minimum age: 20 years (as of October 31, 2020; relaxations as per government rules).
b) Maximum age: 28 years (as of October 31, 2020; relaxations as per government rules).

8) Education requirement: Applicants must hold a graduate level degree.

9) SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Fee: Application fee of Rs 300, exempted for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

10) SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Salary: The IE report states that those candidates hired as SBI Apprentice will receive Rs 15,000 per month during first year; Rs 16,500 per month during second year; and Rs 19,000 per month during the third year. The apprentices will not be eligible for other allowances.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. State Bank of India Recruitment 2020 SBI invites applications for 8500 posts — check eligibility salary details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1In 10 years, India moves up 8 spots in global employability ranking: Survey
2IGNOU recruitment 2020: University invites applications for 22 posts with salary upto Rs 1,77,500 — check eligibility
3Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report