State Bank of India Probationary Officer Recruitment 2020: SBI PO admit card out — here’s how you can download

Candidates are required to paste their recent passport size photograph on the admit card and attach a photocopy of valid identity proof to it.

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards for candidates who have applied for Probationary Officer post. The SBI PO admit cards can be found and downloaded by registered candidates on the bank’s official website sbi.co.in. The SBI Probationary Officer hall ticket for candidates who have already registered for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam will be available for download till January 6 next year. State Bank of India is conducting the recruitment exam for 2,000 probationary officers posts.

The SBI PO exam to fill in the positions will be held from December 31 and the results are expected to be declared by the third week of January 2021. Following are the steps to download admit cards.

SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2020 admit card: How to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in.

The website has a Careers tab on the top-right corner of the homepage.

Under the Careers section, there will be a Preliminary Examination Call Letter link for the Recruitment of Probationary Officers opening. This can be checked in the Latest Announcements.

Upon clicking Preliminary Examination Call Letter link, candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to fill in their registration number/ roll number along with the password and date of birth.

After this, the candidates are expected to type in the characters shown on the page and login.

Post login, SBI PO admit card will open.

From there, candidates can examine their details carefully and then download or print their hall ticket.

It is to note that the candidates are required to paste their recent passport size photograph on the admit card and attach a photocopy of valid identity proof to it. This along with the original ID card has to be taken to the examination centre for verification.

As far as the SBI recruitment examination is concerned, candidates will receive a 100 marks paper where questions will be objective. The paper needs to be completed within one hour. It will have three sections including 30 questions on English language, 35 questions on quantitative aptitude and 35 questions that will check reasoning ability.