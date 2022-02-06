Staff Selection Commission results: SSC result dates released for GD Constable, MTS, CGL final and others, check details

SSC will soon be releasing the list of candidates that have qualified for the respective exams, followed by which the shortlisted candidates will then be called for the final stage of recruitment.

SSC results 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced tentative dates for the results for various exams like MTS, GD Constable, CHSL, CGL, SI, Stenographer, Hindi Translator, and more, which are conducted by the commission. Users can now check their result status on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

SSC will soon be releasing the list of candidates that have qualified for the respective exams, followed by which the shortlisted candidates will then be called for the final stage of recruitment.

According to the notification, the final result for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 could arrive on February 15, 2022.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019, Paper 2 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts), 2020 and Paper 1 of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 is expected on February 28, 2022.

The commission will also be declaring the results of skill test for Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2019, tentatively on March 10, while the results of CBE for the post of Constable (GD) in NIA, SSF, CAPFs, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles that was conducted in 2021 could be declared by April 15. The calendar also mentions the date of declaration of results of the CGL Tier-II examination that were conducted by the commission in 2020. The tentative date for the results is April 30.

Applicants that are eligible can check the notification on the official website. As soon as the results are declared, the commission will notify those who have made it for the next round of selection for various posts.

