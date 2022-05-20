Staff Selection Commission releases admit card for SSC CHSL Exam 2022 – How to download

SSC CHSL Exam 2022: In good news for a large number of interested candidates, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Karnataka Kerala Region has released the admit card for SSC CHSL Exam 2022. Candidates may download admit card from the official website ssckkr.kar.nic.in. The exams will be held from May 24, 2022 till June 10, 2022.

Importantly, candidates are required to come to the examination centres, as without it they will not be allowed to sit for exams.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

*Candidates may first log on to the official website ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

*After logging in, they may click on the link, ‘Click here to download e-Admit Card for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I) commencing from 24/05/2022 to 10/06/2022’

*After this, candidates will be required to submit their credentials including date of birth.

*Now, admit card will appear on the desktop.

*Candidates are required to download their admit card

*They must keep the admit card safely for future purposes.

According to the KKR website, “Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after closing entry. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card”.

“If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in the original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam,” it added.

There will be 100 questions in the paper, with 25 each from English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and general awareness.. While two marks will be added for each right answer, 0.5 mark will be reduced for the wrong answer. The duration of the exam will be one hour.