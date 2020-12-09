Staff Selection Commission Recruitment 2020: Application process ends soon for 4,726 posts — check details

Applicants are advised to log onto ssc.nic.in for details regarding the SSC jobs.

Staff Selection Commission Recruitment 2020: The list of vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination – CHSL 2020 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission Recruitment (SSC). The commission has notified that 4,726 posts are up for grabs through the SSC CHSL Exam 2020.

Applicants are advised to log onto ssc.nic.in for details regarding the SSC jobs. The process for application is currently on and will end on December 15, 2020.

Candidates can log on to the SSC CHSL 2020 notification for details regarding the breakup of posts, department names, salary break up, etc. The notice can be accessed at bit.ly/3n2BQV0

SSC CHSL Exam 2020 – Post Details:

Broadly, the break up of vacancies shows:

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) — 1,538 posts.

Postal Assistant (PA) / Sorting Assistant (SA) — 3,181 posts.

Data Entry Operator (DEO) – 7 posts.

SSC CHSL Exam 2020 – Important Dates: The SSC job notification states that the last date for paying the online fees for these SSC vacancies is December 17, and the online challan for the same can be generated by December 19, 2020. As per the SSC job notification, the offline challan needs to be submitted by December 21, 2020.

SSC CHSL Exam 2020 – Examination Date: The SSC CHSL 2020 Examination will be held between April 12-27, 2021.

SSC CHSL Exam 2020 – Selection Process: The candidates who clear the tier-I exam will be called for a descriptive type tier-II exam.

SSC CHSL Exam 2020 – Salary Breakup: The candidates who clear the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam will be eligible for jobs across ministries. The pay level for LDC and JSA is Rs 19,900-63,200, while those selected for PA / SA and DEO grade A will receive a salary in the range of Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100. There is also a separate pay level of Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300 for Data Entry Operator posts.