Staff Selection Commission Recruitment: SSC GD Constable admit card 2021 to be released soon — here’s how to download hall ticket

The commission has already started uploading the application status on its regional websites

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission will soon be conducting the SSC GD Constable recruitment exam. It is scheduled to start from November 16, 2021. The commission has already started uploading the application status on its regional websites — ssc-cr.org. SSC GD admit card will soon be issued for the candidates whose application has been accepted.

The recruitment process for SSC GD Constable will include: a computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination followed by document verification. Here’s how candidates can download the admit card.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website Homepage will appear on your screen. Now click on the link ‘SSC CG admit card revised exam’ You will be redirected to the new page Now simply log in using the registration number Admit card will appear. You can download and take print out of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

As per the notified vacancies stated by the commission — 22,424 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2,847 posts are reserved for females.

Here is the list of websites to help you download SSC GD constable admit card