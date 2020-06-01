Staff Selection Commission jobs update: Tentative dates for SSC CGL and SSC (10+2) released; check schedule

The tier 1 exam of CHSL could not be conducted during the lockdown and will now be conducted in the month of August

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a tentative schedule for various government job exams conducted under its aegis. The process of conducting the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level exams came to a standstill due to the lockdown imposed in the country in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to an NDTV report, the process of conducting the exams will begin from the month of August. As per the tentative schedule announced by the SSC, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level tier 1 exam might be conducted from August 17-21 and August 24-27.

On the other hand, lakhs of students had already appeared in tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL 2019) before the lockdown came into force. Ending the uncertainty over the fate of students who had appeared in tier 1 CGL exam, the commission announced that the tier 2 exam of CGL 2019 will be held from October 14 to October 17.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the SSC exams which offer lucrative government jobs on the basis of multi-level written exams and interview in some cases. Owing to the lakhs of students who apply for the SSC exams, the exams are conducted on multiple days across different parts of the country. All students who have successfully passed class 12th exams are eligible to appear in the CHSL exams.

For SSC CGL, only those students who have completed their graduation are eligible to appear in the exams. The recruitment for various Grade B, Grade C and Grade D jobs under the central government are conducted by the commission every year.

Apart from SSC CGL exams, students are also waiting for fresh notifications to be released from other government exam conducting bodies including UPSC, State Public Service Commissions (PSCs), IBPS, Engineering Services and Railway services among others. With normalcy returning to the country along with the resumption of transport services, more employment boards are expected to release the fresh schedules and notifications for the students.