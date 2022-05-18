Staff Selection Commission jobs: SSC invites applications for 835 Head Constable posts – Check age limit, salary and how to apply

Staff Selection Commission jobs: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts in Delhi Police. While the application process already started on Tuesday (May 17, 2022), the last date to apply is June 16, 2022.

Candidates may apply through the official website ssc.nic.in. While the last date for submission of the application fee through challan is June 20, 2022, the candidates will be able to edit their online application forms from June 21, 2022 to June 25, 2022.

Here’s how candidates may apply for posts of Head Constables:

*Candidates may first visit the official website ssc.nic.in

*They may now register and log in to the website.

*Candidates are now required to file the required details.

*They may now fill the application form.

*After this, they are required to upload the needed documents.

*Candidates may now pay application fee.

After filling the application fee, candidates are required to keep a hard copy for themselves for future use.

Exams will be held in September 2022. The commission has notified as many as 835 posts, of which 559 have been reserved for male candidates, while 276 have been reserved for females.

Candidates looking to apply for these posts must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Please note that relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to candidates from the SC/ST/OBC or Ex-servicemen category. Also, at the time of filing application forms, candidates must at least be a class XII passout or equivalent.

Those who are selected for the above posts will be eligible for salary in the pay matrix of Rs. 25,500-81,100. They are also requested to go through the official notification before applying on the official website, on the above mentioned link.