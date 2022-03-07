Staff Selection Commission Jobs: Registrations for SSC CHSL 2021 ends today, apply at ssc.nic.in – check details

Candidates will need to pay Rs 100 as the CHSL 2021 application fee.

SSC CHSL 2021: The registration for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 will end today ( March 7). Candidates who are interested and have yet not applied can now do it online through the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC)–ssc.nic.in.

The window for the application fee payment will be closed on March 8, 11 pm. Candidates are expected to make fee payment before the deadline. As per the latest SSC’s recruitment notification, the application edit window for the CHSL exam 2021 forms will be open from March 11 to March 15.

The recruitment process has been taking place for several posts including Data Entry Operator, Postal Assistant and Lower Division Clerk. The number of vacancies will be revealed later by the SSC.

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2021:

1- Visit official website: ssc.nic.in

2- Click on the link to get yourself registered at the SSC portal. Log in if you are already registered.

3- Enter the required details.

4- Now login to the SSC portal to fill in the CHSL 2021 recruitment form

5- Pay the fee and submit the application

Take a hard copy of the completed CHSL application for future reference.

Application fee:

Candidates will need to pay Rs 100 as the CHSL 2021 application fee. Women as well those belonging to Ex-servicemen/SC/ST and PWD categories will be exempted from payment of fee. SSC CHSL 2021 registration age limit: Candidates who are interested should be between the age of 18 to 27 as on January 1 2022.

Selection process for SSC CHSL 2021:

The candidates will be chosen for the posts in accordance with the three-tier selection system. The first stage is the CHSL 2021 Tier-I paper, which is scheduled to be held in May this year in computer-based mode.

Candidates who qualify the Tier-I paper will be eligible to appear for the CHSL Tier-II paper. The date has not been announced for the second paper but will be notified by the SSC soon. Candidates who successfully passed the Tier-II exam can appear for the Tier-III CHSL paper, which consists of a skill test and typing test.

Candidates can visit the official website of the SSC for more details related to the recruitment process of the SSC CHSL 2021.