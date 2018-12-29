SSC to get new logo from January 1 – Here’s how it looks

By: | Published: December 29, 2018 5:27 PM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to adorn a new logo from the New Year. In a statement issued earlier this week, the commission said that they will be adopting the new logo from January 1, 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to adorn a new logo from the New Year. In a statement issued earlier this week, the commission said that they will be adopting the new logo from January 1, 2019. “With the adoption of the new Logo, the existing Logo of the Commission shall stand withdrawn w.e.f. 01.01.2019,” the statement said.
The commission that conducts the recruitment exams for the government ministries and departments released the statement keeping in mind the interest of the candidates – to safeguard them from frauds.

The current logo of SSC is green on a white background with a human figurine standing in the centre. The new one has a red background with a golden Indian emblem and Ashok Chakra in the middle, surrounded by olive branches.

The organisation mostly conducts exams for recruitment in Group B and Group C posts.

Meanwhile, it has also released dates for Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (paper-I). The exams will be held on January 13, 2019, as per an SSC notification.

