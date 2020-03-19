SSC Stenographer Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission invites applications for 473 posts; click for details

The candidates selected in the Stenographer Grade 'C' category will get a Grade Pay between Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment to several posts of Stenographer. The interested candidates can check the final vacancy of Stenographer by visiting the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Know how to check:-
(1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.
(2) After visiting the official home page, the willing applicants need to scroll down and click on the link- Final vacancies of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018. The link can be found under the ‘Latest News’.
(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear where one can check the vacancy list.
Vacancy details:-
A total of 473 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive in Stenographer Grade ‘C’. While, there are 991 posts in Stenographer Grade D posts through this recruitment exercise.
Stenographer Grade ‘C’:-
Ministry of External Affairs- 05 posts
Ministry of Defence- 09 posts
Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) only English Stenographer- 25 posts
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), D/o Revenue- 414 posts
Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)- 04 posts
Ministry of Corporate Affairs- 08 posts
Ministry of Culture- 02 posts
Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (M/o Agriculture)- 01 post
Ministry of Water Resources- 03 posts
Election Commission of India- 02 posts
Stenographer Grade ‘D’:-
Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA), CHTI- 02 posts
Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)- 50 posts
Ministry of External Affairs- 03 posts
D/o Electronics and Information Technology- 05 posts
National Investigation Agency- 02 posts
National Technical Reasearch Organisation (NTRO)- 01 post
Election Commission of India- 03 posts
Central Bureau Investigation (CBI)- 20 posts
Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA) Deptt. of official language- 02 posts
National Informatics Centre- 01 post
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), D/o Revenue- 80 posts and others.
Salary details:-
The candidates selected in the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ category will get a Grade Pay between Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600. However, the candidates selected for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ category will get a Grade Pay of Rs 2,400.
For more details one need to visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.
