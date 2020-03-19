SSC Stenographer Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission invites applications for 473 posts; click for details

The interested candidates need to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment to several posts of Stenographer. The interested candidates can check the final vacancy of Stenographer by visiting the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Know how to check:-

(1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the official home page, the willing applicants need to scroll down and click on the link- Final vacancies of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018. The link can be found under the ‘Latest News’.

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear where one can check the vacancy list.

Vacancy details:-

A total of 473 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive in Stenographer Grade ‘C’. While, there are 991 posts in Stenographer Grade D posts through this recruitment exercise.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’:-

Ministry of External Affairs- 05 posts

Ministry of Defence- 09 posts

Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) only English Stenographer- 25 posts

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), D/o Revenue- 414 posts

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)- 04 posts

Ministry of Corporate Affairs- 08 posts

Ministry of Culture- 02 posts

Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (M/o Agriculture)- 01 post

Ministry of Water Resources- 03 posts

Election Commission of India- 02 posts

Stenographer Grade ‘D’:-

Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA), CHTI- 02 posts

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)- 50 posts

Ministry of External Affairs- 03 posts

D/o Electronics and Information Technology- 05 posts

National Investigation Agency- 02 posts

National Technical Reasearch Organisation (NTRO)- 01 post

Election Commission of India- 03 posts

Central Bureau Investigation (CBI)- 20 posts

Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA) Deptt. of official language- 02 posts

National Informatics Centre- 01 post

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), D/o Revenue- 80 posts and others.

Salary details:-

The candidates selected in the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ category will get a Grade Pay between Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600. However, the candidates selected for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ category will get a Grade Pay of Rs 2,400.

For more details one need to visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.