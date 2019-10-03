SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019: Government job alert! Apply online for multiple posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019: Government job alert!

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited candidates to apply for an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination at ssc.nic.in. The Exam is being conducted for recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, NonGazetted) and Stenographer Grade „D‟ (Group „C‟) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. It is important to note that it is recruired by candidates to possess skills in stenography for the posts on offer. Chcek the details below to know more.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Last Date to fill Online Application – October 18, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for online payment of application fees – October 20, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan – October 20, 2019 (5 PM)

Computer Based Examination date – May 5, 2020 to May 7, 2020

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019: Post details

The Commission has not yet released the number of vacancies on the website. The same will be determined in due course. Candidates can check the updated vacancy position from time to time at (https://ssc.nic.in >Candidate’s Corner > Tentative Vacancy).

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit –

Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on January 1, 2020

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on January 1, 2020

Educational Qualification –

Interested candidates should have passed class 12th or its equivalent from a recognised university or board.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fees –

Rs 100/- , which can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

How to Apply –

Interested candidates can send their applications in online mode online at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. It is important for them to read the detailed instructions before submitting the application form. The Commission will not accept any responsibility for the candidates not being able to submit their applications within the last date on account of the aforesaid reasons or for any other reason beyond the control of the Commission.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019: Scheme of Examination

Details of Computer based Examination –

1. General Intelligence & Reasoning: 50 questions for 50 marks

2. General Awareness: 50 questions for 50 marks

3. English Language and Comprehension: 100 questions for 100 marks

Exam Duration – 2 hours

– Question paper will be of Objective Type Multiple Choice only

– There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the question

– Tentative Answer Keys will be placed on the Commission‟s website after the Examination.