SSC Stenographer Grade C, D vacancies: Over 1400 posts now open – check details here

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D vacancies: Over 1400 posts now open

SSC recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the vacancies in Group C and D posts for stenographers and released a list named ‘Revised tentative vacancies of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018′ on its official website – ssc.nic.in.

The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination will be held on May 5 to 7, 2020, and the admit card will be released in the first week of May.

The revised vacancies are in 38 departments of the central government – including Central Administrative Tribunal, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Corporate Affairs, CHTI, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Culture, Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, External Affairs, Defence, Election Commission of India, National Investigation Agency, National Technical Research Organisation, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Water Resources, Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA), CBI, IB, Indian Coast Guard, Food and Public Distributions, Indian Railway, and others.

SSC: Important Dates:

The application process began on September 20, 2019, and continued till October 18, 2019.

The examination will be held from May 5 to 7, 2020. Admit card will be released by the first week of May – it will be available on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer Group C and D: Number of vacancies:

In the revised list SSC declared 473 vacancies (SC 60, ST 34, OBC 119, UR 260) in Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 991 vacancies (SC 146, ST 67, OBC 248, UR 530) in Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

SSC stenographer 2018 Salary:

The candidates who get selected in Stenographer Grade C will have a grade pay between Rs 4200- 4600, whereas those selected in Stenographer Grade D, will have a grade pay of Rs 4200. PWD candidates can also apply in these posts.

Along with the revised list, the commission has also released a ‘detailed option form’ for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2018, where the grade pay for the posts and the departments have been stated. The candidates need to fill out the form with job codes as per their preference.