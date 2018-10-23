SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ notification 2018 out; Check details, eligibility at ssc.nic.in

The last date to submit the complete application form is November 19. (File)

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Recruitment 2018 official notification has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website ssc.nic.in on Monday. The Commission has also issued a short notice in the weekly job journal ‘Employment News’ to release the notification.

The last date to submit the complete application form is November 19. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, https://ssc.nic.in. The SSC Stenographer examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 1 to February 6, 2019.

The Commission will conduct an open competitive computer-based examination for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, NonGazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) for various Ministries/Departments/Organisations in the Government of India.

Important dates for SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Recruitment 2018 –

Date for submission of online applications: October 22 to November 19, 2018

Last date for receipt of application: November 19, 2018 (up to 5.00 P.M.)

Last date for making online fee payment: November 21, 2018 (5.00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: November 21, 2018 (5.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): November 26, 2018

Date of Computer Based Examination: February 1 to February 6, 2019

Exam pattern:

The computer-based examination will be conducted in three parts; Part-1 will include 50 questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks; Part-2 will include 50 questions on general awareness for 50 marks; Part-3 will contain 100 questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. The candidates will be given two hours to write the exam.

The questions will be objective type multiple choice. The paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English, except Part-3. There is also a provision of negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates can access indicative syllabus for the examination on the SSC website.

Age Limit:

– Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on 01-01-2019 (i.e. candidates born

on or after 02-01-1989 and born before or on 01-01-2001)

– Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18-27 years as on 01-01-2019 (i.e. candidates born

on or after 02-01-1992 and born before or on 01-01-2001)

Eligibility:

Candidates should have passed Class 12 exams from any recognised board. Candidates are required to produce documents such as mark sheets and provisional certificates in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification.

How to apply:

Steps to apply for SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2018 exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Login to the site.

Step 3: Follow the link provided to apply online for the examination.

Step 4: Enter details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Pay application fees and take a print out of the registration slip.