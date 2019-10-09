SSC Stenographer 2019: Full syllabus for Staff Selection Commission aspirants | Check details

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019!

SSC Stenographer 2019: Applications have been invited by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to appear for an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination at ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website now and fill the application form. The Open Competitive Computer Based Examination is being conducted for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, NonGazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) officers under various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Candidates can check the below mentioned details and then apply accordingly.

SSC Stenographer 2019: Important Date

Last Date to fill Online Application – October 18, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for online payment of application fees – October 20, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan – October 20, 2019 (5 PM)

Computer Based Examination date – May 5, 2020 to May 7, 2020

SSC Stenographer 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit –

Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years as on January 1, 2020

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years as on January 1, 2020

Educational Qualification –

Interested candidates should have passed class 12th or its equivalent from a recognised university or board.

SSC Stenographer 2019: How to Apply –

Interested candidates can send their applications in online mode online at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. It is important for them to read the detailed instructions before submitting the application form. The Commission will not accept any responsibility for the candidates not being able to submit their applications within the last date on account of the aforesaid reasons or for any other reason beyond the control of the Commission.

SSC Stenographer 2019: Syllabus for Computer Based Mode Examination

(a) General Intelligence & Reasoning: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, non-verbal series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate?s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

(b) General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate?s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its Neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

(c) For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability opting for scribe there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning/ General Awareness Paper.

(d) English Language & Comprehension: In addition to the testing of candidates’ understanding of the English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/ her writing ability, would also be tested.

(e) Skill Test in Stenography:

(i) The candidates who are shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination for the next stage will have to appear for the Skill Test in Stenography. The candidates 13 will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by the candidates in the online Application Form) at the speed of 100 word per minute (w.p.m) for the post of Stenographer Grade „C? and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’?.