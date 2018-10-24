SSC recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced at www.ssc.nic.in; check posts, educational qualification and eligibility criteria

For complete details about pay scale, candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the official website of the SSC at www.ssc.nic.in. (Representational photo: IE)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online application for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak. The SSC will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Combined Recruitment of the said posts. The registration process has begun on October 22 and the last date to apply is November 11, 2018.

As per DOPT, the above posts have been classified as Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted post.

Interested candidates can submit their applications in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Persons with disability are exempted from payment of fee.

For complete details about pay scale, candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the official website of the SSC at www.ssc.nic.in.

The date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) is January 12, 2019 and the date of Paper-II (Descriptive) will be notified later.

Name of the posts open for recruitment are as follows;

A) Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service

(CSOLS)

B)Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board)

C) Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ)

D) Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices

who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT

E)Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/

Departments/Offices

F)Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices

who have not yet adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT

G)Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI)

Educational qualification:

For posts listed from A to D, a candidate should have Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level and a recognized diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

For post listed at E, a candidate should have Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level and a recognized diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

For post listed at F, a candidate should have a Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level.

For post at G, a candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at degree level either as compulsory or optional from a recognized University or Institute plus Master’s degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute plus Bachelor of Education from a recognized University/ Institute.

Eligibility:

According to the official notification of the SSC, a candidate must be either:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before January 01, 1962, with the

intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

According to the official notification, the age of the candidate should not exceed 30 years as on January 01, 2019. Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination certificate or an equivalent certificate only, will be accepted by the Commission for determining the age eligibility and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

Eligible candidates must read the official notification before applying for the posts.