SSC SR HC Admit Card 2022 out: Download Southern Region Delhi Police call letter at sscsr.gov.in

SSC SR HC Admit Card 2022 Released: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, Southern Region has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Ministerial Head Constable Posts in Delhi Police. All those who applied for the SSC SR HC Ministerial Exam 2022 in Delhi Police can download their admit cards using their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page available on sscsr.gov.in.

The link to the Southern Region Delhi Police call letter is available on sscsr.gov.in. The online written exam for Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial is scheduled for October 10 to 20 in various shifts. The candidates can check their exam schedule on the admit card. The candidates can download their call letters followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC SR Head Constable Admit Card 2022: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC SR – ssscsr.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC SR Head Constable Admit Card 2022’ available on the official website. It will redirect you to the login page of admit card. Now, you just need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and other details on the login page. SSC SR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC SR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

The exam authority has already uploaded the application status, Roll Number, Time, Date and Place of Computer Based Examination on its website. Candidates have been advised to read all the instructions given on the admit card carefully and download the copy of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination hall without the hard copy of admit card.

SSC SR Head Constable Exam Pattern

The Staff Selection Commission, Head Constable Exam will be held in online mode consisting of the subjects of General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, English Language, and Computer Fundamentals. The overall test will be of 90 minutes duration. The question paper will be set in both English and Hindi Languages. For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks of the wrong answer. The candidates have been advised to gearup themselves with their preparation and advised to stick to the expert exam strategy.

Download Delhi Police Admit Card 2022

This drive is being done to recruit around 835 vacancies of Head Constable in Ministerial in Delhi Police. Candidates can download their admit card directly by clicking on the above link.