SSC Selection post result 2022 declared – How to apply at ssc.nic.in

Bringing much relief to thousands of candidates across the country, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of SSC Selection post result 2022 for phase 9. Candidates may check their results at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The commission has announced results for graduate and above level, higher secondary level and matriculation level posts.The exams for these posts were held from February 2, 2022 to February 10, 2022 and March 14, 2022 to March 16, 2022.

Here’s how to check the results:

* Candidates may first visit the official website ssc.nic.in

* After this, they may click on the link ‘latest news’

* Now, candidates are required to click on links related to results for graduate and above posts, higher secondary (10+2) level and matriculation levels.

* A new page will open.

* This page will consist of results.

* Candidates can check their results

* They may download their results for future use.

The commission has finalised results after going through suggestions sent by candidates in response to the provisional answer key. Those candidates who are shortlisted will be available for the next stage of scrutiny for recruitment. Candidates will now be required to submit self-attested documents related to education, experience, age in hard copies as also submitted application forms to regional offices by July 22, 2022.

Candidates are required to send their documents by speed post. They will also need to mention “Graduate & above Level” and “Post-Category No……” on the top of their envelope before sending for verification.

Those candidates who are shortlisted will have to appear for Document Verification (DV) by the Regional Office where the post category belongs. The regional office will soon come out with admit cards. For more information, candidates may click on the official website or contact regional offices.