SSC revises number of vacancies in BSF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, NIA to over 1 lakh | Check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the number of vacancies for Assam rifles examination 2018. As per the official notification released by SSC, there are 1,10,909 vacancies in various posts that where recruitment will be held through the 2018 exam.

Of the 1,10,909 vacancies — 50,699 are for the male candidates and 60,210 for the female candidates. The candidates who will get selected through the exam will be recruited in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Security Force (SSF) and AR.

Vacancy Details:

For the male candidates, there are 14436 vacancies in BSF, 7266 in CISF, 13769 in CRPF, 8931 in SSB, 2841 in ITBP, 3076 in AR, 8 in NIA and 372 in SSF. For female candidates, there 2548 vacancies in BSF, 807 in CISF, 2055 in CRPF, 2025 in SSB, 501 in ITBP, 1500 in AR, and 75 in SSF.

More detailed vacancy break up in the various organisation in various states and districts can be found in the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The notification for the recruitment of Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) Assam Rifles exam was released in 2018, the exam was conducted earlier this year.

The candidates had to go through Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME), to get selected in the forces.

Pay Scale:

The candidates who get selected in the posts of Senior Inspector General Duty will get a pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. Those who get selected in the posts of Sub Inspector will be recruited at a pay scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.