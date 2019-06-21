SSC result 2019: GD Constable results announced at ssc.nic.in | Check list of selected candidates now

SSC GD Constable result 2019: The selected candidates on the basis of these results of the Computer Based Examination have called the candidates for a Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC GD Constable result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Computer Based Examination that was conducted for the selection of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of SSC now to check their results and the list that has been released by the Commission. The selected candidates on the basis of these results of the Computer Based Examination have called the candidates for a Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 for the selection of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) was conducted from February 11 to March 11 in a Computer Based Mode. A total of 30,41,284 candidates appeared for the examination. Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST in an approximate ratio of 1:10 (vacancy: candidates). SC, ST adn OBC candidates who have secured less than 33% marks along with Unreserved and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category candidates who have secured less than 35% marks have not been considered eligible for short-listing to the PET/ PST.

According to the notice released by the Commission, “Representations received from the candidates regarding Tentative Answer Keys were carefully examined and Answer Keys were suitably modified, wherever required, and finalized thereafter. The final Answer Keys has been used for evaluation of performance of candidates in the Examination.”

The shortlisting of candidates for PET/PST has been done on the basis of normalized marks scored by the candidates in the Computer Based Examination by using the formula that was published by the Commission earlier. It is to be noted that the final merit as well as selection of the candidates will also be made on the basis of normalized marks.

