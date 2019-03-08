SSC result 2019: Commission to announce results for various posts on these tentative dates-check details

It will release results of a number of exams.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has come out with a date for tentative results of a number of recruitment exams. The results will be declared for Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Exam 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018.

It will release results of Junior Translators, Junior Hindi Translators, Senior Hindi Translator as well as Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I) on March 25 and four days later, the final result of Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 will be announced four days later.

The commission will then announce examination result of Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ exam 2018 will be released on April 15. it will announce five results in May including Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) Matriculation Level on May 10, Higher Secondary Level on May 17 and the graduation level on May 25. Same day it will also announce results of paper-I of 8 sub-inspector in Delhi Police, ASI and CAPFs in CISF Examination 2018. On May 31, written exam result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will be announced.

SSC conducts examinations to fill up grade VI officials in the central government and its departments.