SSC result 2019: Commission to announce results for various posts on these tentative dates-check details

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 6:35 AM

SSC conducts examinations to fill up grade VI officials in the central government and its departments.

ssc result 2019, ssc result, ssc result 2019 date, sssc exam ssc exam date 2019, ssc exam result, ssc exam result 2019It will release results of a number of exams.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has come out with a date for tentative results of a number of recruitment exams. The results will be declared for Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Exam 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018.

It will release results of Junior Translators, Junior Hindi Translators, Senior Hindi Translator as well as Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I) on March 25 and four days later, the final result of Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 will be announced four days later.

The commission will then announce examination result of Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ exam 2018 will be released on April 15. it will announce five results in May including Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) Matriculation Level on May 10, Higher Secondary Level on May 17 and the graduation level on May 25. Same day it will also announce results of paper-I of 8 sub-inspector in Delhi Police, ASI and CAPFs in CISF Examination 2018. On May 31, written exam result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will be announced.

SSC conducts examinations to fill up grade VI officials in the central government and its departments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. SSC result 2019: Commission to announce results for various posts on these tentative dates-check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition