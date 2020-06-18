SSC releases notification for post of SI in Delhi Police & CAPF: Check eligibility, application details

The application window will remain active for almost a month before coming to a close on July 16.

Staff Selection Commission has released the job notification for the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and other central armed police forces on June 17. Interested candidates can apply for the post as the online window for the application was opened on Wednesday, June 17. The application window will remain active for almost a month before coming to a close on July 16.

Apart from the fresh candidates, constables, head constables and Assistant Sub Inspector rank police personnel will also be allowed to apply for the post of Sub Inspector in compliance with the detailed guidelines, the notification read. Apart from Delhi Police which comes under the supervision of the central government, the recruitment drive will also appoint officers in 5 central armed police forces- CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB. The candidates aged between 20 and 25 years are eligible to fill the application form for the post. Suitable age relaxations and other details have also been mentioned in the official notification put out by the Staff Selection Commission.

The whole process will be wrapped up in two stages — Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted on the computer mode, the notification mentioned. The notice also mentioned the tentative dates for conducting the exam. While Paper1 will be conducted from September 29, 2020 to October 09, 2020, paper 2 will be conducted on a single date i.e., March 01, 2021. Candidates who qualify paper 1 will also have to undergo the stringent physical and medical test conducted by the commission according to the prescribed standards.

The notification also mentioned that the department is aiming at a gender diverse force and encouraged more women candidates to apply for the recruitment in the police forces. Apart from other necessary details about the age relaxation and reservation for different communities, the notification also mentioned the eligibility requirements for ex-service candidates.

More details regarding the posts can be accessed at ssc.nic.in.