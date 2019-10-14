SSC releases answer keys for JE Civil Electrical and Mechanical Examination 2018, check at ssc.nic.in

The SSC Junior Engineer Civil Electrical and Mechanical Examination were conducted last month i.e. from September 23, 2019, to September 27, 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key for Junior Engineer Civil Electrical and Mechanical Examination 2018 Paper 1 on Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their answer key by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. The candidates will be able to access the answer key till 12 noon of October 17, 2019.

The SSC Junior Engineer Civil Electrical and Mechanical Examination were conducted last month i.e. from September 23, 2019, to September 27, 2019. The recruitment examination was held at several centres across the country.

If any candidate has any doubts over the tentative answer keys, they may challenge it by submitting online an application from October 14, 2019 (12 noon) to October 17, 2019 (12 noon). For this, the candidates are required to pay a sum of Rs 100. The commission will not accept any sort of response after 12 noon on October 17, 2019.

The interested candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC Junior Engineer Civil Electrical and Mechanical Examination 2018 Paper 1 answer key: How to check

(1) Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.

(2) Click on link new – Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination – 2018, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys – on the homepage.

(3) A new page will display on the screen.

(4) Enter your User Id as mentioned in the admission certificate.

(5) Enter Password as stated in the admission certificate.

On October 3, 2019, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the answer keys for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-I) of Srinagar centre. The test was conducted online on September 27, 2019, at Jammu. The applicants who attended the aforesaid examination can check the tentative answer keys by using their User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password (as per Admission Certificate).