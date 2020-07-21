SSC recruitment: Staff Selection Commission releases revised dates for CGL, CHSL, other exams — check schedule

SSC has again changed the examination schedule and SSC recruitment exams will now be held from October.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has had to revise the schedule of its recruitment examination once again. The Indian Express reported that post announcing that its pending recruitment exams were to be held from August this year, SSC has again changed the examination schedule and stated that the SSC recruitment exams will now be held from October.

In its notice, the Staff Selection Commission said that in view of the conditions prevalent due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it had to reschedule its pending examinations. The commission also added that this schedule too was subject to the prevailing conditions and the government guidelines which are issued from time to time.

As per the latest SSC exam schedule, CHSL 2019 will be held between October 12 and 16. The IE report added that the SSC will be holding the Delhi Police constable recruitment exams between November 27 and December 14.

The Staff Selection Commission also informed that the results of the pending recruitment exams were delayed as the evaluation has been affected due to the coronavirus lockdown clamped in the country. The pending results will be released once the lockdown is lifted, the report said.

Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019, Junior Engineer (JE) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II are among the recruitment exams whose results are pending.