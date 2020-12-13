SSC Recruitment: Skill test date announced for eligible candidates of CGL Examination 2018

SSC CGL Recruitment 2018 (Representative Image)

SSC Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the dates and exam patterns for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 skill test. According to SSC official notification, the tests will be held on December 18 and 19. The recruitment process hires candidates for Group B and Group C posts across various department of the Government of India. Candidates have to at least have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institute.

The skill tests for SSC CGL 2018 will comprise of PowerPoint Presentation, Data Entry Test and Spread Sheet (MS Excel). Each module will be of 15 minutes, total 45 minutes to complete the entire skill test.

For Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) a master text passage consisting of 2000 key depression will be given and candidates have to type the equivalent number of words in 15 minutes. PPT presentation and Spread Sheet (MS Excel) will be conducted on MS-Office-2007 or higher version Operating System. Candidates have to take a print-out of their work at the end of the respective modules, write their credentials i.e name and roll numbers and sign on the pages.

The SSC CGL 2018 Tier III results were announced on September 30. In total, 41, 803 candidates appeared for Tier III exams. The results were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A total number of 1,408 candidates have cleared for Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O), 2,546 for Junior Statistical Officer (J.S.O), and 15,084 for CPT post in the Tier III exams.

SSC did not mention the total vacancies needs to be filled at the various department of the Government of India but mentioned that the number of candidates selected after final round results will be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the publishing departments, ministries, offices, cadres before the declaration of final results.