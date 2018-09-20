SSC Recruitment: Central government jobs alert! Over 1,100 posts in different departments to be filled – Here are details

What Central government jobs aspirants need to know.

Over 1,100 posts in various central government departments are to be filled by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to an official statement issued Thursday. The announcement assumes significance as Congress has been criticising Narendra Modi led central government for lack of job creation in the country. The SSC has advertised 130 categories of various Group B (Non–Gazetted)/Group C posts having 1,136 vacancies in different departments/organisations, the statement issued by Personnel Ministry said.

Recruitment for these vacancies falls under different regional offices of SSC. “Northern region of the Commission has 299 vacancies of 36 categories of posts. Region wise details of all posts/vacancies in all regional offices and detailed notice/ advertisement can be seen on www.ssc.nic.in and also on the website of regional offices of SSC,” it said.

Applicants can apply for multiple posts in multiple regions, the statement said. “Selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of written exam to be conducted as computer based exam,” the ministry said.

Detailed advertisement/notice having all details of post/vacancies, eligibility conditions and procedure for application is available on the SSC (headquarters) website i.e. www.ssc.nic.in and SSC (northern region) website i.e, www.sscnr.net.in.

Only online applications for these selection posts can be filled at website www.ssconline.nic.in or www.ssc.nic.in>Notices>Others. Last date of online application is September 30, it said.