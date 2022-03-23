SSC Recruitment 2021: Good news for Staff Selection Commission jobs aspirants; Click here to know details

The last date to submit an application form online is April 30, 2022.

SSC Jobs: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several posts of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination 2021. The process of application is online mode only. The willing individuals need to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to submit the application form. The last date to submit an application form online is April 30, 2022.

SSC Exam Important Dates:-

Date of Commence of application form- March 22, 2022

Last date to submit application form- April 30, 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank)- May 04, 2022

SSC Exam Date:-

Computer-based Tier-I examination- July 2022

Descriptive paper (Tier-II) examination- To be informed later

SSC Vacancy details:-

A total of 3,603 posts are to be filled through recruitment drive in Havaldar (CBIC and CBN). However, vacancies for MTS will be intimated later.

Know how to apply:-

1. The willing applicants need to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

2. Once you visit the home page, the individual needs to register and login themselves at the portal.

3. After registration, a new page will appear on the screen.

4. The candidates need to fill the application form and upload all the supporting documents as required.

5. Before final submission, an individual needs to go through the application form once again.

6. If all is okay, then proceed for the next step and submit the application fee.

For detailed notification, the SSC Jobs aspirants need to click here-

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_mts_22032022.pdf