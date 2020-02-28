SSC Recruitment 2020: Answer keys, scores released for these exams

Results of these exams were announced recently.

SSC Recruitment 2020: The wait is over for a large number of candidates as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released final answer keys, question papers and scores of some recruitment exams. This comes days after the commission announced the result of paper-I of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF. Candidates may get answer keys at official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates may download final answer keys and score till March 28, 6 pm. The commission had conducted the SSC CPO paper 1 exam last year on December 9, 13 and December 30, 2019. As many as 2,63,904 candidates took part in Paper1.

Please note that candidates who cleared Tier I exam will be asked to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), admit cards that will be out later.

Here’s how candidates may check answer keys

1. Candidates may first visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

2. After reaching the home page, candidates may click on the link related to the answer key.

3. Now, a PDF will open.

4. Next, they may click on the link.

5. Candidates may now log-in using their credentials.

6. After this, an answer key will appear.

7. They may now download their answer key.

Those who are selected for the post of sub-inspector in the Delhi Police will be recruited under the pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. Candidates who applied for the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF will get Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Earlier this month, the SSC had invited applications for the Combined Graduation Level (CGL) tier-I exam. Candidates were asked to check their status of SSC CGL 2019 application at regional websites, sscer.org, sscwr.org etc. The exam is slated to be conducted from March 2 to 11 this year.

The exam will have 100 questions, with each of them having two marks. 0.50 mark will be cut for every wrong answer. The exam will be of two-hour duration.