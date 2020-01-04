SSC Jobs Alert! 1.4 lakh Group B, Group C posts to be filled in 12 months – Check details

The SSC chairman further said that both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts, besides Non-Technical ones will be filled up in a phased manner.

SSC recruitment 2020: Chairman of Staff Selection Commission Braj Raj Sharma has informed the Central government that SSC will fill about one lakh forty thousand vacancies in Group-B and C for various Ministries/Departments and Offices of Government of India by March 2021. The SSC chairman further said that both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts, besides Non-Technical ones will be filled up in a phased manner.

In Financial Year 2019-20, the commission has already recommended 14,611 candidates for appointment in the Government of India as on 28-02-2020. By Jun-2020, the Commission is likely to declare results for filling up of about additional 85,000 posts in various Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India.

Sharma said that additional 40,000 vacancies are likely to be filled up by the Commission in the remaining part of the Financial Year 2020-21 ( i.e. from Jul-20 to Mar-21).

Sharma shared these details in a meeting with Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh.

SSC recruitment

The Staff selection Commission makes recruitment for:

– Group-B (Gazetted) posts in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department.

– Group-B (Non- Gazetted) Posts for various Ministries/Departments/Offices of Government of India.

– Group-C (Non-Technical) posts for various Ministries/Departments/Offices of Government of India.