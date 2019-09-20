SSC Recruitment 2019: Tentative schedule for these exams for J&K candidates is out – check details

The candidates may download their admit card through official website

The Staff selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released a tentatative dates for Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for those candidates who were shortlisted for posts of Constable in CAPFs, SSF, NIA, and Rifleman in Assam Rifles Exam, 2018 belonging to the Kashmir Valley.

The candidates may download their admit card through official website- crpf.gov.in. Exams will be conducted at STC BSF Kashmir, Humhama, Near Airport, District- Budgam, J&K – 190003.

The CRPF today issued a notification in this regard. It said: “Since, law and order situation in Kashmir Valley has now improved hence PET/ PST at STC BSF Kashmir, Humhama, Near Airport, Distt- Budgam, J&K, Pin- 190003 is tentatively scheduled to commence during first fortnight of October 2019.”

It further said that all candidates hailing from Kashmir Valley may visit CRPF Website www.crpf.gov.in and download fresh E-Admit card. The candidates may appear for PET/PST event without admit card subject to production of photo-bearing identity card.

Domicile certificate and category certificate needs to be produced if claiming for height and chest relaxation. The candidates may also approach nearest CRPF or BSF Centre in Kashmir for necessary assistance, the notification added.

As many as 5,35,169 candidates qualified in the SSC Constable (GD) recruitment exams. Last year in July, the SSC issued a notification for as many as 54,953 posts of SSC GD Constable 2018.