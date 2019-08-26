SSC recruitment 2019: Notification, exam date updates for Staff Selection Commission aspirants | Check details

SSC recruitment 2019!

SSC recruitment 2019: Are you a government job aspirant? Here is all that you need to know about the upcoming government exams. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is one organization that undertakes the responsibility of conducting examinations for the selection of candidates for various posts in Ministries and Departments of the GoI and in the Subordinate offices. Here is a list of the various upcoming recruitment examination that will be conducted in the later part of this year. You can check the notification, exam dates of these exams here.

Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Exam -2019 (Paper-I)

Date of Advertisement – September 17, 2019

Application Closing Date – October 15, 2019

Date of Examination – December 11 to 13, 2019

Combined Graduate Level Exam,2018 (Tier-III)

Date of Examination – December 29, 2019 (Sunday morning)

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination – 2018 (Paper-II)

Date of Examination – December 29, 2019 (Sunday Evening)

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination – 2019

Date of Advertisement – September 17, 2019

Application Closing Date – October 15, 2019

Date of Examination – To be notified later

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination – 2019 (Paper-I)

Application Closing Date – August 28, 2019

Date of Examination – To be notified later

Combined Graduate Level Exam,2019 (Tier-I)

Date of Advertisement – October 31, 2019

Application Closing Date – November 28, 2019

Date of Examination – To be notified later

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam., 2019 (Tier-I)

Date of Advertisment – December 12, 2019

Application Closing Date – January 10, 2020

Date of Examination – To be notified later

Note: Candidates who wish to know more about the exam dates, notifications of the upcoming Staff Selection Commission recruitment examination can visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.