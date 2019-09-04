SSC Recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer with salary as high as Rs 1.5 lakh | Check details at ssc.nic.in

SSC Recruitment 2019!

SSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are interested in the post on offer can visit the official website now and fill the online application as the link has already been activated and till remain so until September 26, 2019. The Commission is conducting an open competitive examination for recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. While the names of the posts on offer have been released, the no of vacancies per posts will be updated later. Check the details below to know more.

SSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online applications dates – August 27, 2019 to September 26, 2019

Last date for making online fee payment – September 28, 2019 (5 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): November 26, 2019

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): To be notified later

SSC Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Name – Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)

Salary – Level-6 (Rs.35400 – 112400)

Qualification – Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level.

Age limit – Not exceeding 30 years as on January 1, 2020

Name – Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board)

Salary – Level-6 (Rs.35400 – 112400)

Qualification – Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level.

Age limit – Not exceeding 30 years as on January 1, 2020

Name – Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ)

Salary – Level-6 (Rs.35400 – 112400)

Qualification – Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level.

Age limit – Not exceeding 30 years as on January 1, 2020

Name – Junior Translator (JT)/Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT

Salary – Level-6 (Rs.35400 – 112400)

Qualification – Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level.

Age limit – Not exceeding 30 years as on January 1, 2020

Name – Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Offices

Salary – Level-7 (Rs.44900 – 142400)

Qualification – Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English (or English with Hindi) as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

Age limit – Not exceeding 30 years as on January 1, 2020

Name – Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI)

Salary – Level-8 (Rs.47600- 151100)

Qualification – Bachelor‟s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subject at degree level either as compulsory or optional from a recognized University or Institute plus Master‟s degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute plus Bachelor of Education from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age limit – Not exceeding 30 years as on January 1, 2020

SSC Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fee payable: Rs 100/-

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. It is to be noted that the application can be submitted in online mode only. A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/ she desires to take the examination