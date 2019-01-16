SSC Recruitment 2019: Important updates for Staff Selection Commission aspirants at ssc.nic.in, check details

SSC Recruitment 2019!

SSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released important updates for Selection Post Examination and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination aspirants at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC to know more or simply check the details mentioned below. The Commission has released instructions/advisory for candidates for downloading their Selection Post Examination’s Admit Card (Phase-VI). Along with this, SSC has also announced the tentative date for the final result declaration of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination. Mentioned below is the information that candidates can take note of –

Selection Post Examinations Phase-VI /2018:

“Candidates who are appearing in the Selection Post Examinations Phase-VI /2018 are advised to download their Admission Certificate from the website of the respective Regions of SSC in which he /she has chosen the Centre (City) of Examination in the Application Form. For example, candidates who have chosen /opted for examination centre at Delhi in their online application form(s) but have applied for a post of Mumbai (SSC-WR) or Chennai (SSC-SR) can download the Admission Certificate from the Website of SSC (NR).”

Recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2017:

Here is what the Commission has said- “The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Skill Test of Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2017 on 28-11-2018 and uploaded it on the website of the Commission. An additional result of the Skill Test for the said Examination was also declared on 10-12-2018.”

“Consequent upon receipt of some representations from the candidates regarding the evaluation of their Skill Test, the Commission has undertaken a comprehensive review of such cases. The Commission will declare the final result of the above-mentioned examination on 29-03-2019.”