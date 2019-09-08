SSC Recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! Apply now for multiple posts at ssc.nic.in | Check details

SSC Recruitment 2019: Government Job alert!

SSC Recruitment 2019: Government job aspirants take note! A multiple number of posts are on offer by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. Candidates interested in the posts on offer can visit the official website of SSC now to fill the application form for the same now. The application form will remain active until September 26, 2019. Posts on offer include – Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Check the details below to know more.

SSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online applications dates – August 27, 2019 to September 26, 2019

Last date for making online fee payment – September 28, 2019 (5 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): November 26, 2019

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): To be notified later

SSC Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)

Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board)

Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ)

Junior Translator (JT)/Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT

Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Offices

Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI)

SSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Not exceeding 30 years as on January 1, 2020

Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) – Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level.

Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) – Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level.

Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) – Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level.

Junior Translator (JT)/Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT – Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level.

Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Offices – Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English (or English with Hindi) as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI) – Bachelor‟s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subject at degree level either as compulsory or optional from a recognized University or Institute plus Master‟s degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute plus Bachelor of Education from a recognized University/ Institute.

SSC Recruitment 2019: Scheme Of Examination

Paper- I (Objective Type)

– Date of examination – November 26, 2019 (Tuesday)

– Computer-Based Mode

– (i) General Hindi (ii) General English

– 100 questions for 100 marks

– 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates who are allowed use of scribe as per Para- 7 (a) and 7 (b) above)

Paper- II (Conventional Type)

– Date of examination – To be announced soon

– Descriptive

– Translation & Essay

– 200 marks

– 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates who are allowed use of scribe as per Para- 7 (a) and 7 (b) above)

SSC Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fee payable: Rs 100/-

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. It is to be noted that the application can be submitted in online mode only. A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/ she desires to take the examination.