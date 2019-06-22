SSC recruitment 2019: Over 4800 fresh vacancies announced for Clerk posts | Check salary, eligibility, other details

By: |
Published: June 22, 2019 5:25:35 PM

SSC recruitment 2019: Over 4800 Clerk posts on offer by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Check details and apply online.

SSC, ssc recruitment, ssc jobs, Clerk post, hssc, hssc recruitment, hssc jobs, hssc clerk, hssc clerk syllabus 2019, hssc clerk qualification, hssc clerk salary, hssc clerk form 2019, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, ssc salary, ssc vacancy, jobs newsSSC recruitment 2019!

SSC recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released its official notification for the slection of candidates for Clerk posts at hssc.gov.in. Candidates interested in the vacancies can visit the official website of the Commission now and check the details. The Online application process for the same will start on June 24, 2019. The notification has been released for over 4800 Clerk posts Group C by the state commission. Fill the online application form before the last date, i.e July 8, 2019 (by 11.59 PM) to submit your candidature. Check the details below to know more.

SSC recruitment 2019: Important date

Application process starts: June 24, 2019
Online application process ends: July 8, 2019 (by 11.59 PM)
Last date to deposit application fees: July 11, 2019

SSC recruitment 2019: Post details

A total of 4858 Clerk posts are on offer by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), mentioned below is the category-wide classification of the posts

General – 2354
SC – 913
BCA – 709
BCB – 511
EWS – 371

SSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: 17- 42 years
Education Qualification: 10+2/ 10+2 First division/ Graduation or its equivalent from a recognised Board or University. Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric standard or higher education.

SSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Rs 5200 – Rs 20200 + Rs 1900 (GP) Pre revised now functional Pay Level 2 FPL Rs 19900.

SSC recruitment 2019: How to apply online

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can do so by visiting the URL- https://adv52019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx. Candidates are advised to apply online in advance and not wait for the last date to approach. Read all the instructions carefully before filling the online application form. Candidates will be asked to fill in their details correctly in order to complete the process. Once the application process has been completed, a Registration No. and Password will be generated. Candidates will be required to take a print out of the same and keep for future reference. The hard copy of application form along with all uploaded documents must be brought at the time when called upon to do so by Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. SSC recruitment 2019: Over 4800 fresh vacancies announced for Clerk posts | Check salary, eligibility, other details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop