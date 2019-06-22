SSC recruitment 2019: Over 4800 fresh vacancies announced for Clerk posts | Check salary, eligibility, other details

SSC recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released its official notification for the slection of candidates for Clerk posts at hssc.gov.in. Candidates interested in the vacancies can visit the official website of the Commission now and check the details. The Online application process for the same will start on June 24, 2019. The notification has been released for over 4800 Clerk posts Group C by the state commission. Fill the online application form before the last date, i.e July 8, 2019 (by 11.59 PM) to submit your candidature. Check the details below to know more. SSC recruitment 2019: Important date Application process starts: June 24, 2019 Online application process ends: July 8, 2019 (by 11.59 PM) Last date to deposit application fees: July 11, 2019 SSC recruitment 2019: Post details A total of 4858 Clerk posts are on offer by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), mentioned below is the category-wide classification of the posts General - 2354 SC - 913 BCA - 709 BCB - 511 EWS - 371 SSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Age limit: 17- 42 years Education Qualification: 10+2\/ 10+2 First division\/ Graduation or its equivalent from a recognised Board or University. Hindi\/Sanskrit upto Matric standard or higher education. SSC recruitment 2019: Salary Rs 5200 - Rs 20200 + Rs 1900 (GP) Pre revised now functional Pay Level 2 FPL Rs 19900. SSC recruitment 2019: How to apply online Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can do so by visiting the URL- Candidates are advised to apply online in advance and not wait for the last date to approach. Read all the instructions carefully before filling the online application form. Candidates will be asked to fill in their details correctly in order to complete the process. Once the application process has been completed, a Registration No. and Password will be generated. Candidates will be required to take a print out of the same and keep for future reference. The hard copy of application form along with all uploaded documents must be brought at the time when called upon to do so by Haryana Staff Selection Commission.