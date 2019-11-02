SSC recruitment 2019: Check detailed options for Stenographer Grade C and Group D here

A total of 1,464 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released detailed options form for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2018. The commission has also issued the notification of the revised tentative vacancy for the said examination. A total of 1,464 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The notification has been released on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

In the detailed option form, the interested candidate needs to enter their name and roll number. They should indicate their options by entering the code number of the Ministry/ Department/ Organization in order of preference. The options once entered and submitted will not be changed. You can check detailed options by visiting this link https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Final%20Option%20Form%20of%20Steno-2018_01112019.pdf

Number of Vacancies

According to the notification, there are 473 vacancies for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ posts while 991 vacancies are for Stenographer Grade ‘D’ posts. Out of 473 vacancies in the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ category, 60 posts have been listed for SC, 34 for ST, 119 for OBC and 260 for General candidates.

Out of 991 vacancies in the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ category, 146 posts have been listed for SC, 37 for ST, 248 for OBC and 530 for General candidates.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ vacancies-

The vacancies have been listed for- M/o External Affairs; M/o Defence (O/O THE JS (TRG) & CAO) AFHQ; Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT); Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), D/o Revenue; Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) ; M/o Corporate Affairs; M/o Culture; Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (M/o Agriculture) and M/o Water Resources.

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ vacancies-

The vacancies have been listed for 38 different organizations.

Salary

The individuals selected for the posts of Stenographer Grade “C” under M/o External Affairs; M/o Defence (O/O THE JS (TRG) & CAO) AFHQ; Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) will get a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

While those selected under Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), D/o Revenue; Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) ; M/o Corporate Affairs; M/o Culture; Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (M/o Agriculture) and M/o Water Resources will get a grade pay of Rs 4,200.

However, for candidates selected in Stenographer Group D posts will receive a Grade Pay of Rs 2,400.