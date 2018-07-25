SSC Recruitment 2018: Jobs tsunami! Nearly 55k posts up for grabs! From how to apply to exam pattern, check details here

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has invited application for over 50,000 for SSC GD Constable 2018. (IE)

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has invited application for over 50,000 for SSC GD Constable 2018. The application process for 54,953 posts began on July 24, 2018, and will go up until August 24, 2018. SSC GD Constable 2018 Notifications for 54,953 posts is for candidates who aspire in making a career in paramilitary forces. Although the date of examination has not been announced yet candidates can still visit SSC official website ssc.nic.in.

About SSC GD Constable 2018:-

The posts of constables are available ITBPF, BSF, CISF, CRPF and SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The candidates who will be recruited via SSC GD Constable 2018 will be in-charge of guard or escort.

SSC GD Constable 2018 Eligibility:

Educational Qualification for SSC GD Constable 2018

Candidates who want to pursue the job of a constable and want to apply for SSC GD Constable 2018 post must have graduation degree/diploma/10th Pass from a recognised board or educational institute.

Age Limit for SSC GD Constable 2018:

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

SSC GD Constable 2018 Important Dates:

– Opening date of Application: July 24, 2018.

– Last Date of Application: August 24, 2018.

SSC GD Constable 2018 Vacancy Details:

FORCE MALE FEMALE GRAND TOTAL SC ST BOC UR TOTAL SC ST OBC UR TOTAL BSF 2351 1341 3267 7477 14436 412 235 575 1326 2548 16984 CISF 26 13 47 94 180 2 – 5 20 20 200 CRPF 3893 1586 4230 10263 19972 328 12 398 856 1594 21566 SSB 1041 610 1420 3450 6521 338 159 477 1051 2025 8546 ITPB 533 366 726 1882 3507 97 60 128 334 619 412 AR 290 361 448 1212 2311 96 115 150 404 765 3076 NIA – 1 2 5 8 – – – – – 8 SSF 38 47 75 212 372 10 7 18 40 75 447 TOTAL 8172 4325 10215 24595 47307 1283 588 1751 4024 7646 54953

Application Fee:

Candidates from the General category will have to pay Rs 50 while aspirants from SC/ST/PWD Category have been exempted.

How to Apply for the SSC GD Constable 2018:

Step 1: Candidates willing to apply for this position need to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Once the website is opened, click on the ‘Apply’ button visible on the screen.

Step 3: A new window will get opened.

Step 4: Click on the ‘GD-Constable’ tab.

Step 5: Fill the application form available- name, address, e-mail, mobile number, category and educational qualification.

Step 6: Pay the fees to confirm your registration.

Step 7: Take a printout for future references.

Pay scale:

The basic salary of SSC GD Constable 2018 is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,000 with a grade pay of Rs Rs 2,000. Apart from this, you will be entitled to several other benefits like medical facilities, pension, Gratuity, and annual leaves.

Exam Pattern of SSC GD Constable 2018:

Part Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration A General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 2 hours B General Knowledge & General Awareness 25 25 C Elementary Mathematics 25 25 D English/ Hindi 25 25 TOTAL 100 100

Exam pattern:

A. General Intelligence & Reasoning: Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns will be tested through questions principally of non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, spatial orientation, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, etc.

B. General Knowledge and General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will everyday use questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity, Indian Constitution, scientific Research etc.

C. Elementary Mathematics: This paper will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc.

D. English/Hindi: Candidates’ ability to understand basic English/ Hindi, his basic comprehension would be tested. The questions in all the above components will be of Matriculation level.