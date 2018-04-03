SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update notified at ssc.nic.in for aspirants of Staff Selection Commission, check full text here

SSC recuitment 2018: The candidates who are yet to fill the form can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to know more. (Photo: IE)

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has issued an important update for SSC Exam 2018 aspirants who wish to take part in the recruitment process of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector In CISF. Candidates who have already applied for the about mentioned examination need not worry, while the candidates who are yet to fill the form can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to know more. Candidates need to note that the last date for online application has been extended to April 13, 2018, while the examination fee can be paid via offline challan till April 16. SSC has released an addendum to the same on its official website.

Here is what the Addendum released by SSC states:-

“F.No.3/1/2018-P&P-ll: Departmental candidates of Delhi Police may refer to the notice of Sub—lnspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub- inspector in CISF Examination—2018. As per the Notice of Examination, departmental vacancies of Sub—Inspector (Executive) — Male in Delhi Police were not included in the examination.

2. However, the Commission has been receiving repeated requests from Delhi Police to ﬁll up the departmental vacancies of Sub-inspector (Executive) — Male which are to be ﬁlled by the departmental candidate amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years service, who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC & 35 years for SC! ST) of age.

3. The Commission has now decided to also include 123 vacancies (SC- 19, ST-O8, OBC-33 & UR-63) of departmental candidates reported by the Delhi Police for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) — Male in Delhi Police in the above said examination. The direct recruitment of Sub-Inspector for departmental candidates in Delhi Police will be made as per Ru|e—T and 27-A of Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment), Rules 1980 (Amended in the year, 2013) and Standing Order No. 321/2013.

4. The departmental candidates will appear in the common Computer Based Examinations (Paper—l and Paper-ll) of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 along with other candidates. However final result against departmental vacancies will be processed by Delhi Police based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Examinations after the declaration of ﬁnal result of the said examination by the Commission.

5. The last date for submission of online applications for the said examination has been extended up to 13.04.2018 (5.00 PM). Payment of fee through offline challan of SBI can be made within the working hours of bank at designated branches of SBI up to 16.04.2018 provided the challan has been generated before last date i.e. 13.04.2018 (5.00 PM).

6. Departmental candidates of Delhi Police, who have already applied for this examination need not to apply again.

7. Other contents of the notice will remain unchanged.”