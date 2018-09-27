SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Staff Selection Commission jobs aspirants

The candidates who are interested can submit their applications online till September 30, 2018.

SSC Recruitment 2018: In three days, the SSC will close the submission of applications for 1000 vacancies in 130 post categories. The commission had invited the applications for Selection Posts (Phase-VI), 2018 in a recruitment notice on September 5. The candidates who are interested can submit their applications online till September 30, 2018.

The fee for the exam is Rs 100, which can be paid only through SBI Challan. Examination fee paid through any other mode will not be accepted. The challans can be submitted at the designated branches of SBI till October 3, 2018, provided they have been generated by the candidates before the closing date of applications, which is September 30, 2018.

Here’s how you can file online applications:

Visit the official websites of the Commission: www.sssonline.nic.in or www.ssc.nic.in

You will be redirected to a new page: RECRUITMENT OF SELECTION POSTS (PHASE-VI), 2018

At the bottom, click on the: Click here to apply link

Register and fill in the details as per the instructions

The candidates can apply only online and applications received through any other mode would be rejected. The candidates should apply only once for one post. In case of multiple applications for one post, all the applications will be liable to be rejected. After successful submission of online application form, candidates must take a print out of the form for submitting the same along with requisite documents when called for by the Commission after the conduct of the computer-based examination.