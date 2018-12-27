SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Staff Selection Commission jobs aspirants

SSC Recruitment 2018: The candidates eagerly awaiting the recruitment notification for Junior Engineer posts of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) might have to wait a little longer. The notification that usually comes between September-October, was postponed to be released on December 15, 2018, however, the date is well past. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) holds an open competitive computer-based exam in December-January each year for the recruitment of Group B (non-gazetted) junior engineer posts. The exam is conducted for vacancies in Central Water Commission, CPWD, Department of Post, National Technical Research Organisation, etc.

The final result of JE 2017 recruitment was declared in October 2018 and 341 candidates were recommended by SSC for their appointment in Civil, electrical, mechanical, contract disciplines and quantity surveying. Those holding a Diploma or Degree in engineering disciplines fit the eligibility criteria to apply for the post. However, there are some posts in which candidates also require valid work experience to be eligible.

Applicants will have to clear the written exam that comprises two papers. The questions in paper 1 will be from general intelligence and general engineering (subject specific). Candidates must note that it will be a computer-based test. The questions in paper 2 will be from general engineering and will be taken as a written exam.

Those applying for the above should note that the question standard in Engineering subjects will be approximately on par with the level of Diploma in Engineering (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) from a recognized Institute, Board or University recognized by All India Board of Technical Education. For more details, candidates should see the official website of SSC in this regard.