SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Staff Selection Commission jobs aspirants

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended that last date of submission of online applications for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2018 as long with other posts of Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak Examination.

Earlier, the last date for Stenographer 2018 application process was November 19. The SSC, however, noticed that candidates faced some technical related problems in uploading online applications for above-mentioned exams, because of which it decided to extend it by a day.

“Hence, in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided by the Commission to extend the closing date for receipt of online applications for the said examinations by one day i.e. up to 20-11-2018 (5.00 PM),” said a notification from SSC.

The procedure for online registration process for Stenographer and Hindi translator recruitment process will be done on Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

Check schedule below:-

Last date for online fee payment: November 21( Till 5 PM)

Last date for offline Challan: November 21, 2018 (Till 5 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan during bank working hours: November 26

The commission has said other terms and conditions for Stenographer and translator recruitment procedure will continue to be same.

The commission will organise an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Combined Recruitment of Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, Senior Hindi Translator on January 12 next year.

The Computer-Based exam for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment 2018 will be held starting from February 1 to February 6 next year.