SSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Staff Selection Commission jobs aspirants

The commission has said that the window will be open till October 18, 2018, and all candidates will be able to make the required to make changes by then in their applications. (Reuters)

The Staff Selection Commission has opened a window on their website at www.ssc.nic.in which will now allow applicants to correct their mistakes which they might have made on their application forms. This is a step taken by the SSC which will allow the applicants to modify their details. The commission has said that the window will be open till October 18, 2018, and all candidates will be able to make the required to make changes by then in their applications. According to the SSC, there have been a few cases where candidates have not been able to register their One Time Registration form in a proper manner.

The SSC had invited all candidates to apply for the positions that were available for the recruitment in the GD constables department. The SSC had received over 50,000 applications for the same in many paramilitary forces department.

The SSC has also stated that after 18th October 2018 candidates will not be able to make any changes at all. The SSC will also not allow any modification in the online form once the SSC GD application form is completed again.