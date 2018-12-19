SSC recruitment 2018: Important notice released for stenographer exam aspirants at ssc.nic.in, check details

SSC recruitment 2018!

SSC recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission on its official website has released an important update for candidates who appeared for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017. According to the notice, the Commission had announced and uploaded the exam results for the same on November 28. Along with this, an additional result of the Skill Test for the said Examination was also declared on December 10, 2018. However, the Commission in the latest notice has stated that it has received a number of representations concerning the evaluation of the Skill Test.

It has therefore decided in the larger interest of candidates who had appeared in the Skill Test for the exam, to revisit the evaluation and undertake a comprehensive review on all aspects of evaluation of Skill Test. The Commission added that this exercise is expected to take some time, because of which the final results for the same will not be declared on December 28, 2018. Further information regarding the results will be announced and uploaded by the commission in due course of time.

Also read| UPSC jobs 2019: Union Public Service Commission announces recruitment exam date, admit card for aspirants at upsc.gov.in

In addition to the above piece of information, the commission has also finalised the dates for some of the upcoming Computer mode based examinations in the months of January and February. Check the list below and mark your calenders-

1. Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (paper-I) : January 13, 2019

2. Examination for Selection Posts Phase-VI/ 2018

(i) Matriculation Level- January 16 to 18, 2019

(ii) Higher Secondary Level- January 17 and 18, 2019

(iii) Graduation Level- January 17 and 18, 2019

3. Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ’D’ Examination, 2018: February 5 to 7, 2019

Candidates need to note that the exam dates for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 are yet to be notified by the commission.